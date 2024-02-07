WORLD
Why Is the Balkans Breathing the Most Toxic Air in Europe?
The air quality in the Balkans is among the poorest in the world. It's sparked growing concerns about the rise in numerous diseases, especially respiratory illnesses. Pollution levels get particularly bad during the winter, when energy use skyrockets to combat cold temperatures. Sarajevo and Belgrade are often listed among the most polluted cities in Europe. Experts blame the burning of fuel and transportation, some even blame geography. Despite pledges to make the city carbon-free by 2035, high fuel prices driven by the global energy crisis has forced people to choose cheaper, but more harmful, options. National and international frameworks to fight this exist but, as Yasemin Colakoglu explains, a lack of action has left people fending for themselves. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 7, 2024
