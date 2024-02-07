WORLD
Why Are Germans Flocking to Montenegro?
Pollution, together with severe economic challenges has led to a grim outlook in the Balkans, especially for young people. This has led to a brain drain of young talent through mass emigration. But there is also another growing trend in the opposite direction. Germans are relocating to places like Montenegro to search for something that is becoming more and more difficult to find in the EU - a lower cost of living. Mirjana Miladinovic reports. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 7, 2024
