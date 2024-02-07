WORLD
Thousands of Gaza houses burnt by Israeli army: media office
Earlier, Israeli media outlet Haaretz reported that army commanders had ordered soldiers to burn houses in Gaza.
Israeli army commanders order  soldiers to burn houses in Gaza / Photo: AP archive
February 7, 2024

Nearly 3,000 residential units have been burnt out by the Israeli army in Gaza since October 7, the government media office has said.

“These houses were set on fire upon clear and direct instructions from army commanders to render these housing units uninhabitable,” it added in a statement on Wednesday.

It called on the international community to hold Israel accountable “for these ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Last week, Israeli media outlet Haaretz reported that army commanders had ordered soldiers to burn houses in Gaza “without legal approval.”

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza killing at least 27,708 Palestinians and injuring 77,178 others.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

RelatedWhat to know about the ICJ's historic ruling about Israel's conduct in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
