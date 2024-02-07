WORLD
Sweden closes probe into Nord Stream pipeline blast
Russia has warned Germany over its investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, after Sweden said it was dropping its probe into the incidents. Blasts on both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 in 2022 halted Europe’s key artery to Russian gas exports, months after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia, the US and Kiev have all been blamed, but Swedish investigators have seemingly indicated they’ve been unable to verify what happened. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
February 7, 2024
