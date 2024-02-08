WORLD
3 MIN READ
Special counsel concludes probe in Biden classified documents case
The yearlong investigation was centred on improper retention of classified documents by Biden from his time as a US senator and as vice president.
Special counsel concludes probe in Biden classified documents case
US President Biden arrives at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. / Photo: Reuters
February 8, 2024

The Justice Department special counsel investigating US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents has completed his inquiry and a report is expected to be made public soon to Congress and the public, Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers in a letter.

Garland did not detail the conclusions of the report from special counsel Robert Hur, but said he was committed to disclosing as much of the document as possible once the White House completes a review of the document for potential executive privilege concerns.

The yearlong investigation centred on the improper retention of classified documents by Biden from his time as a US senator and as vice president. Documents were found at his Delaware home, and at a private office that he used in between his service in the Obama administration and becoming president.

Politically sensitive investigation

Garland appointed Hur, a former US attorney for Maryland during the Trump administration, to handle the politically sensitive investigation at the same time another special counsel was conducting a separate probe into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The dual appointments were seen as a way to inoculate the Justice Department from claims of bias or conflict of interest. While the Trump investigation resulted in dozens of felony charges against the ex-president last year, the outcome of the Biden probe is expected to be different.

Justice Department policy prohibits the indictment of a sitting president, and unlike in the Trump investigation, no evidence has publicly surfaced of intentional mishandling of government secrets or an effort to prevent the return of classified documents.

The looming conclusion of the investigation had been foreshadowed last fall when Biden sat for a voluntary interview at the White House with Hur's team. Interviews of key subjects in an investigation are often done near the end.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us