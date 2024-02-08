Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Yunus Demir, a member of the PKK terrorist organisation's so-called council and wanted in the red category on the list of those sought for terrorism.

According to information obtained from security sources on Thursday, MIT targeted Yunus Demir, codenamed "Sivan Gever," with an operation conducted in the Gara region of Iraq.

Demir, who has been wanted in the red category on the list of terrorists and sought with a red bulletin by Interpol, was specially appointed by the so-called senior management of the terrorist organisation to resist Türkiye's Claw-Lock operation.

It was stated that the terrorist Demir, who was identified as training a terrorist group that would attack Turkish army units in the Claw-Lock region, was personally responsible for planning and managing the actions carried out against Turkish security forces in northern Iraq.

As a result of the long-term efforts of the specially trained agents deployed by MIT, it was determined that the terrorist Demir was in the Gara region of Iraq.

Before MIT's pinpoint operation neutralised him, he was determined to be checking the final preparations of the terrorists who would carry out actions against Turkish soldiers.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Iraq and Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.