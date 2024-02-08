February 8, 2024
What would it take for Israel to accept a truce deal with Hamas?
Israel has rejected a proposed truce deal with Hamas, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to give in to Hamas' delusional demands. It comes as US Secretary of State Blinken engages in shuttle diplomacy with both the Israelis and the Palestinians in efforts to secure a ceasefire. Haaretz contributor Akiva Eldar weighs in
