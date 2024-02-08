20 years of Facebook: How has it changed the world?

Facebook is celebrating its 20th birthday. Two decades of the social media giant has changed how we all communicate immeasurably. So, what will the next 20 years look like? Guests: Hayley Brown Blogger Amanda Finch General Manager of the Chartered Institute of Information Security Profess Bill Mew CEO of The Crisis Team Rohit Talwar Global Futurist and CEO of Fast Future