WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why are children dying from air pollution?
It’s invisible, affects almost all of us, and is deadly - but most of us don’t give it much thought. Air pollution is responsible for half a million premature deaths in Europe and 7 million worldwide per year. So why isn’t more being done to tackle the problem? Guests: Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah Founder of The Ella Roberta Foundation Agnes Agyepong Founder of Global Black Maternal Health Ebba Malmqvist Associate Professor in Occupational and Environmental Medicine Alberto Gonzalez Ortiz Air Quality Analyst at the European Environment Agency
Europe's Air Pollution: Why are children dying from air pollution? / Others
February 9, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us