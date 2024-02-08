Students at elite US university go on hunger strike for Palestine
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Students at elite US university go on hunger strike for PalestineThe Brown University students said they will refuse food until the school votes on a resolution to divest from companies that militarily support Israel.
Pro-Palestinian Brown University students rally to support divestment from companies that militarily support Israel (Brown Divest Coalition). / Others
Shabina S. KhatriShabina S. Khatri
February 8, 2024

Last Friday, Feb. 2, 19 students at an Ivy League university in the United States stopped eating, due to a war raging thousands of miles from home.

They say the decision was "a desperate plea, and a necessary escalation" for Rhode Island-based Brown University "to listen to our calls and seize the opportunity to take a material stance against genocide."

The move comes four months after Israel began its bombing campaign of Gaza. Nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, 70 percent of them women and children.

On his fourth day without food, a Palestinian student said at a campus rally, "Although I feel a little dizzy, I do know that I am privileged. If a medical issue was to arise, I would be immediately rushed to the hospital, something my people in Gaza no longer have."

The strike follows months of protests and sit-ins at Brown and other universities around the country. According to organisers, the group is now part of the longest-running hunger strike for Palestine in the US.

One student had to drop out after contracting COVID, but hundreds more committed to the cause by starting a 36-hour solidarity fast on Thursday. The timing coincided with the start of a two-day meeting of the Brown Corporation, the university's chief governing body.

Divestment vote

In a statement, the students, who are part of the Brown Divest Coalition, said they will continue to refuse food until Brown University considers voting on a divestment resolution. Some of the major companies they want the school to divest from include RTX Corporation, a weapons manufacturer; Northrop Grumman, a military company; and Boeing and Airbus.

In 2019, 69 percent of voting undergraduate students at Brown supported divestment from companies that "facilitate human rights violations in Palestine," but University President Christina Paxson has steadfastly refused to bring the issue to the corporation.

Officials previously said the school does not directly invest in harmful entities, but that Brown is prohibited by "confidentiality provisions" from sharing details of assets held through external investment companies.

In a letter to students, Paxson said, "It is not appropriate for the university to use its financial assets – which are there to support our entire community – to 'take a side' on issues on which thoughtful people vehemently disagree."

Brown officials appear to have taken several actions to thwart the strikers and their mission. This includes limiting campus access to journalists, power-washing away pro-Palestinian messages chalked around campus and warning strikers not to post their daily schedule on social media.

But students remain optimistic about their success. Citing the school's history of divesting from apartheid South Africa after four students went on a hunger strike in 1986, strike participant Ariela Rosenzweig said, as reported in the Guardian:

"We’ve seen historically that it’s taken a lot of pressure from student activism, from local activism, to get the university to do the right thing. We’ve seen that with South African apartheid on this campus, we’ve seen that with (Brown) divesting from Sudan, from tobacco – all these things have stemmed from this greater student pressure."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us