US strikes break Biden's promise, angering Yemeni-Americans
US air strikes in the Middle East have shown President Joe Biden is willing to walk back on his pledge to end the so-called "forever wars" in the region. Three years ago, Biden announced an end to military action in Yemen, vowing to set himself apart from his predecessors. Now Yemeni-Americans are weary, and many say Biden has turned his back on them. Yasmine El-Sabawi went to Michigan to speak to some of them.
February 9, 2024
