PKK/YPG terrorist caught planning attacks against Turkish security forces
Terrorist Ahmet al Hac Omer was involved in transporting improvised explosive devices in Syria's northern Manbij district between 2022 and 2023.
During a search of Omer's residence, authorities seized ready-to-use remotely controlled IEDs intended for assassinations and bomb attacks. / Photo: AA Archive
February 9, 2024

A PKK/YPG terrorist has been apprehended by military police affiliated with the Syrian Interim Government with intelligence support from Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Terrorist Ahmet al Hac Omer was identified as planning actions against the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army (SNA) – a force working outside the Syrian regime’s control – in areas cleared of terrorism by the Turkish military.

According to security sources, Omer, trained by the terrorist group in bomb-making and assassination techniques, was involved in transporting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Syria's northern Manbij district between 2022 and 2023.

During a search of Omer's residence, authorities seized ready-to-use remotely controlled IEDs intended for assassinations and bomb attacks.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.​​​​​​​

