February 9, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
White House says Israeli offensive in Rafah 'would be a disaster'
The US has issued its strongest rebuke yet of Israel's military operation, with Washington refusing to support an incursion into Rafah. Nearly 28 thousand Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7th, with more than one hundred casualties reported in the last 24 hours alone. Hilal Uzun reports.
White House says Israeli offensive in Rafah 'would be a disaster'
