February 9, 2024
Detransition l True Colours - Episode 2
What happens when someone wants to detransition? American graduate student Euryale Enitan found that reverting back to being a woman was much harder than initially transitioning. In “Episode Purple,” she recounts her medical journey. A TRT World exclusive series, “True Colours” explores the untold stories of those who have been affected by the spread of gender ideology and the LGBT lobby.
