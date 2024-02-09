WORLD
Biden: I am the most qualified person to be President of the US
US President Joe Biden has sidestepped criminal charges for his handling of classified documents when he left the vice-presidency in 2017. But the political blowback from the Justice Department's report into Biden's state of mind could prove to be even more devastating. The Special Counsel's findings give the impression he's too old and impaired to be Commander in Chief, and Biden's own reaction to the report hasn't helped his case, as Claire Herriot reports.
