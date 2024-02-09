WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin grants rare interview to US talk show host Tucker Carlson
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a rare television interview to the right wing TV host Tucker Carlson. In the much hyped exchange, Putin repeated criticisms of the West’s support of Ukraine giving a 30 minute monologue on Russian history and accused the West of scuppering chances of peace. It was Putin’s first interview with western media since he launched his attack on Ukraine two years ago. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
Putin gives interview to Tucker Carlson / Others
February 9, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us