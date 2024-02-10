Israel orders military to prepare for evacuation of Rafah

More than one million displaced Palestinians crammed into the border city of Rafah in southern Gaza, will now have to be evacuated ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground offensive. That's according to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has insisted that Rafah is a critical Hamas stronghold, and ordered Israeli forces to clear out their battalions. The announcement has caused panic among Palestinians and concern from the international community with the UN saying forcing evacuees to leave again is a violation of international law. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.