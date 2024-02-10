WORLD
2 MIN READ
The humanitarian situation in Rafah in the case of an israeli invasion
Israel is reportedly preparing for a ground offensive in Rafah, that would force more than one million already displaced Palestinians crammed into the city to be evacuated. That's despite opposition from the US, Egypt and the wider international community saying they will not support a major Israeli military operation in Gaza's southern city. Tess Ingram has just visited Gaza joins us from New York, she argues that the humanitarian situation just gets worse: "There are many children, most of them sick, no safe place in Gaza, they are being left to starve and are exposed to lethal diseases. There is terrible malnutrition, no safe water, situation is even worse in north. Rising cases of disease, lack of food, they also need warm clothes and blankets, weather is very cold. The situation at hospitals are extremely dire, hospitals were surrounded by Israeli forces. We need to stop the fighting. We need a ceasefire. After ceasefire UNICEF can do the job. At the moment, UNICEF can not do the job, global community needs to do everything, we need ceasefire first. "
Tess Ingram / Others
February 10, 2024
