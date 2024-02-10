WORLD
Pakistan Election: Voters await final results
Pakistan's powerful army chief has urged the country to leave 'anarchy and polarisation' behind. It comes after around one-hundred candidates, mostly supported by the imprisoned former Prime Minister Khan's party have been declared winners in Thursday's general elections. Results on the last 9 remaining seats are yet to come in. However, Nawaz Sharif, another former Prime Minister says his party is at the top. The vote has been marred with violence in which at least 28 people have been killed in armed attacks. Raza Rumi, policy analyst, author and journalist, joined us from New York and talks about Pakistan election.
Raza Rumi / Others
February 10, 2024
