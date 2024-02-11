WORLD
2 MIN READ
Near half of Israeli student soldiers mull 'quitting' school amid Gaza war
Survey reveals alarming impact as 42 percent of Israeli student reservists contemplate quitting school amid Gaza war, facing psychological strain.
Near half of Israeli student soldiers mull 'quitting' school amid Gaza war
The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.  Source: Israel's Ministry of Aliyah and Integration / Others
February 11, 2024

A recent opinion poll revealed that 42 percent of Israeli university students serving as reservists in the army are considering dropping out of school due to the deterioration of their psychological condition as a result of the ongoing devastating war on Gaza.

“More than 60 percent of the students said their psychological state had worsened since the outbreak of war on Oct. 7, 2023,” the Israeli channel 13 said on Sunday, quoting the poll results.

“About 40 percent of them are thinking about withdrawing from their studies due to the effects of the war,” the poll added, noting that the percentage among student reserve soldiers reached 42 percent.

The latest poll, conducted by the Association of Male and Female Students in Israel on a sample of 7,350 participants, revealed that 48 percent of students said “they had received or might receive psychological help in the future due to the war.”

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza on Oct. 7 that has killed at least 28,064 Palestinians and injured 67,611 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

RelatedWhat to know about the ICJ's historic ruling about Israel's conduct in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us