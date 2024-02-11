WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO's newest member Finland holds a presidential run-off
Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haa-visto is up against ex prime minister Alexander Stubb who narrowly won the first round last month. Both candidates are considered pro-European and were previous supporters of non-alignment until Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the Prime Miister heads the government, Finland's President leads foreign policy and is the Commander-in-chief of the Finnish armed forces. For more on this the advisor for MEP in European Parliament Marian Duris explains more
Marian Duris X Bratislava / Others
February 11, 2024
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us