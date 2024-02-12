TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces neutralise PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists were identified while gearing up for the attack in Operation Euphrates Shield region, the defence ministry says.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
February 12, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralised” four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the country’s National Defence Ministry has said.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces neutralised four PKK/YPG terrorists who were gearing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield region,” said the ministry on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye and northern Syria. YPG terrorists have targeted locals and Turkish soldiers present in the region to help maintain order and stability.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​

The YPG is its Syrian branch.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
