Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah

Dozens of people have been killed and several others wounded in overnight Israeli strikes on the southern city of Rafah. Those attacks come after Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans on Sunday for a full-scale ground assault on the city, with the aim of eliminating Hamas. But global leaders, including the chiefs of the UN and EU, have warned that operation could result in an 'unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe'. Hilal Uzun reports.