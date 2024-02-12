WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah
Dozens of people have been killed and several others wounded in overnight Israeli strikes on the southern city of Rafah. Those attacks come after Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans on Sunday for a full-scale ground assault on the city, with the aim of eliminating Hamas. But global leaders, including the chiefs of the UN and EU, have warned that operation could result in an 'unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe'. Hilal Uzun reports.
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah / Others
February 12, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us