WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel says two hostages rescued in overnight operation in Rafah
Relatives of two hostages rescued overnight from Gaza have appealed to the Israeli government to form an agreement with Hamas to secure the release of the other captives - there are still at least 130 hostages in the enclave. The raid on a building in Rafah in southern Gaza was supported by air strikes and shelling across the densely populated city. From Occupied East Jerusalem, Randolph Nogel reports.
Hostages Reunited with Families / Others
February 12, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us