Biden: US trying to broker Gaza truce of 'at least six weeks'

US President Joe Biden says his government is trying to negotiate a truce in Gaza that would last six weeks. Speaking in Washington where he hosted Jordanian King Abdullah the second, Biden said the deal would among other things - include the release of hostages held by Hamas. He insisted internally displaced Palestinians in Rafah should be protected as Israel considers a fresh onslaught there to wipe out Hamas. Tetiana Anderson reports.