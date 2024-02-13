WORLD
2 MIN READ
China urges Israel to stop military offensive over attacks on Rafah
China's call on Israel comes amid the rise of concerns over planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, home to over 1 million displaced Palestinians.
China urges Israel to stop military offensive over attacks on Rafah
Palestinians mourn their relatives from the Al Kahwaji family killed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza in Deir al Balah on Monday, February 12, 2024. / Photo: AP
February 13, 2024

China has asked Israel to put a stop to its military operations as attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah claimed dozens of lives in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Beijing "calls on Israel to stop all military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent the devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah from worsening," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday.

It added that China "opposes and condemns" actions that harm civilians and violates international law.

Israel has announced plans to launch a ground invasion in Rafah, home to more than 1 million people seeking refuge from the war, to defeat what it says are the remaining "Hamas battalions."

RelatedAmnesty UK report unveils possible Israeli war crimes in Gaza's Rafah

The planned offensive has triggered concerns of a humanitarian catastrophe in Rafah.

Palestinians have sought refuge in the city as Israel pounded the rest of the enclave since October 7. The Israeli bombardment has killed more than 28,000 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which said in an interim ruling that South Africa's claims in a case filed in December were plausible.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us