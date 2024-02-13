WORLD
Kosovo bans use of Serbian dinar for local transactions
The recent decision by the Central Bank of Kosovo to discontinue the use of the Serbian dinar and adopt the euro has raised concerns among residents and businesses in Serb-dominated cities in Kosovo. So far they have relied on the Serbian currency for their daily transactions and salaries paid by Belgrade. While traders fear Pristina's move could adversely affect the local economy, ethnic Albanians have embraced the halt in dealing with two currencies. Haris Ademi has more.
February 13, 2024
