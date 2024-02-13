TÜRKİYE
Competed in the men's 55-kilogram where he lifted 112 kilograms in the snatch, Turkish weightlifter Muammer Sahin wins gold medal at European Championships.
The Turkish weightlifting team have collected seven medals, including four golds and three silvers in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. / Photo: AA
February 13, 2024

Turkish weightlifter Muammer Sahin has won gold at the 2024 EWF European Championships.

Sahin, 30, competed in the men's 55-kilogram where he lifted 112 kilograms in the snatch on Tuesday, beating out Ramini Shamilishvili from Georgia and Bulgaria's Angel Rusev.

The Turkish weightlifting team have collected seven medals, including four golds and three silvers in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

The eight-day competition will end February 20 at the Arena Sofia.

