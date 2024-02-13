TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s First Lady Erdogan calls for urgent action to protect the planet
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan emphasises shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, religions to protect planet and create sustainable world for future generations.
Türkiye’s First Lady Erdogan calls for urgent action to protect the planet
Emine Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations. / Photo: AA
February 13, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for urgent action to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all during her address at a summit in Dubai.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Sustainable Development Goals 2045: Shaping the Future of Our World programme as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Emine Erdogan emphasised the shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, and religions to protect the planet and create a sustainable world for future generations.

She warned against the current trajectory leading humanity and all life forms toward eternal extinction alongside established civilisations.

She stressed the need for everyone to do their part to reduce their environmental impact and highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries to address global challenges such as climate crisis and pollution.

She highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations.

Erdogan also spoke about the importance of education and awareness raising in promoting sustainable development. She said that young people need to be empowered to take action and make a difference.

The future of the planet depends on our actions, she said.

RelatedTürkiye's environmental efforts in 2023: Towards a greener nation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us