February 13, 2024
Russia puts Estonian PM, Baltic politicians on wanted list
Russia is planning for a military confrontation with NATO in the next ten years and is preparing to double its forces on the alliance’s eastern front. That’s the assessment of Estonia’s intelligence services released on Tuesday, the same day Estonia’s prime minister appeared on a wanted list published by Russia’s Interior Ministry. Simon McGregor-Wood has more on the rising tensions between Russia and the West.
