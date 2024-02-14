Seven people killed by Israeli sniper fire at Nasser Hospital in Gaza

The UN relief chief has warned that military operations in Rafah could lead to a slaughter in Gaza and put a fragile humanitarian operation at death's door. This as Israel continues to prepare for a ground assault on the city. The Israeli military has surrounded Nasser Hospital, the main medical facility in Khan Younis- with snipers shooting dead at least seven people. Doctors Without Borders has called for safe passage for those who wish to leave the Nasser complex as Israel orders all those sheltering inside the medical facility to evacuate. Andy Roesgen has more.