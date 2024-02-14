February 14, 2024
Stranded Palestinians fear for families in Gaza
The Israeli occupation has separated many Palestinian families, with spouses enduring their hardest moments without each other. And as two million Palestinians in Gaza struggle for survival, the people most concerned for their welfare are their loved ones outside the enclave. Randolph Nogel visited a hotel in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah where dozens of people from Gaza are stranded.
