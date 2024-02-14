February 14, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel suppresses Palestinian journalists in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank
From detentions, physical assaults, interferences with live broadcasts and infringements on the right of speech to roadblocks and bans on pro-Palestinian institutions, Israel has been escalating its attempts to silence Palestinian journalists amid its war on besieged Gaza and its increasing assaults in the occupied West Bank. #Palestine
Israel suppresses Palestinian journalists in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank / Others
Explore