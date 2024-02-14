WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Sarajevo Revive Its Olympic Spirit 40 Years After Hosting the Winter Games?
We often report about Bosnia and Herzegovina's political instability, and how the country remains deeply divided and scarred by the bloody wars of the 90s. But there was a time when its capital, was under the world's spotlight for a different reason. In 1984 Sarajevo hosted the Winter Olympic games, becoming the first socialist city to capture that honor. Now 40 years later, residents remember the legacy those games left behind. and the country is looking to reignite that atheltic spirit for the 2032 Winter Youth Olympics. Yasemin Colakoglu explains. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL OLYMPICS / TRT World
February 14, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us