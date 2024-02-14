February 14, 2024
Kiev says it sank Russian landing ship in the Black Sea
NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg has called Ukraine's recent gains in the Black Sea a great achievement. Kiev says it has destroyed another Russian warship in the key battleground. The significant military success comes as NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine and their own defence spending. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
Russian landing ship in the black sea / Others
