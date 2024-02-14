February 14, 2024
Indonesia: Subianto claims presidential election victory in the first round
Prabowo Subianto has claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election after unofficial results projected his victory without the need for a run-off. The former military general was the frontrunner heading into election day and has gained support after running alongside the son of outgoing president Joko Widodo. Adam Hancock has been following events from Jakarta.
