Local radio DJ killed, several others injured in Kansas parade
A celebration in Kansas City, Missouri, turned deadly on Wednesday after a shooting at the victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs football team. A woman working as a DJ for a local radio station has been identified as the one person who was killed. But nearly two dozen more, including children, were also hit by gunfire. US President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons after the incident. Andy Roesgen reports.
February 15, 2024
