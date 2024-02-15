Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara's coordination and cooperation with Cairo will significantly contribute to peace, tranquility, stability of the region.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Egypt after a day-long official visit, Erdogan said that his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi will visit Türkiye in April or May.

"We intend to enhance our cooperation with Egypt to put an end to the massacre in Gaza and to achieve a lasting and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian cause," the Turkish president said.

However, he criticised the US stance on the conflict where Israel has killed more than 28,000 people since October 7.

"Calls for peace in Gaza unfortunately remain fruitless due to a negative approach of the US," he said.

Erdogan said that attacks on Gaza, ongoing since October 7 Hamas incursion, reflect Israel's “usual lack of conscience,” and underlined that security of the people in the region “cannot be compromised.”

“The world cannot ignore that solution lies in independent, sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on 1967 borders,” the Turkish president said.

“Is forcing civilians to supposedly safe area before bombing it in line with humanitarian values, laws of war, international law, human rights?” he questioned.

Related Turkish, Egyptian officials discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza

Türkiye achieves 'tangible results for peace in Ukraine-Russia war'

On the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, President Erdogan said that Ankara has achieved "tangible results for peace in the Ukraine-Russia war" and it can "continue to do so."

"So far, we have provided tangible results serving peace in the Ukraine-Russia war. Many significant developments have occurred, ranging from a prisoner exchange to the establishment of a grain corridor," Erdogan said.

"We have even brought the parties together in Türkiye on multiple occasions. We can do this again and open the door to peace with a solution-oriented process management, free from external influences".

Erdogan said that in the discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Türkiye is continuing its efforts in this quest.

He stressed that Ankara will "not abandon the pursuit of peace," saying: "We will continue to do whatever we can to achieve peace."

Relations with the US

The US approval of the long-stalled sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye after the Turkish parliament's approval of Sweden’s NATO membership has been seen by many as some boost to strained ties between the two NATO allies.

Turkish President Erdogan said there is a "positive development" of ties between Ankara and Washington.

He said that the atmosphere in Congress is currently positive (about Türkiye).

"We can say that the number of issues on which we think similarly or have reached consensus with the US is increasing," he said.

"There is no unfavorable atmosphere; in fact, a positive development is observed."

Fight against terrorism

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Türkiye has achieved progress with the Erbil administration in fighting terrorism, but despite warnings, the Sulaymaniyah administration persists in protecting the PKK/YPG terror group.

“We have achieved progress with the Erbil administration in fighting terrorism. However, despite numerous warnings, the Sulaymaniyah, namely the PUK administration (in northern Iraq), unfortunately, continues to embrace the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organisation,” Erdogan said during his return flight from Egypt.

“No one should expect a different stance from us. We will provide the necessary response. We cannot overlook this matter. We are taking and will continue to take every possible step,” he said.

Erdogan noted that if the aim is to harbour hostility toward Türkiye, Ankara has responses to that as well, and has measures in place, adding that the country will not hesitate to take even more stringent actions if necessary.

“While we may tolerate various issues, when it comes to our dignity and national security, we close the doors to tolerance completely and take whatever actions are necessary,” he added.

A series of visits to Iraq by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and the head of the National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin “effectively softened the prevailing tensions caused by adverse developments in Iraq,” Erdogan said.

He added that positive developments have been observed in the relationship between Türkiye and Iraq regarding initiatives related to both the central government and northern Iraq.

“As long as we maintain honesty and integrity, and refrain from compromising, particularly by allowing the establishment of a terrorist enclave right at our borders, we are ready to take any necessary steps in this region in collaboration with our neighbours,” Erdogan said.

He also added that no one will show the level of respect for the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria that Türkiye will demonstrate.