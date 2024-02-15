February 15, 2024
Rising cocoa prices threaten global supply and consumer costs
Cocoa prices have reached record highs as the El Nino weather system devastates crops in West Africa, the world's main producer. Climate change threatens long-term supply, impacting chocolate giants like Hershey with limited earnings and potential price hikes. And global cocoa deficits are creating an uncertain future for the sweet treat.
