February 15, 2024
1 MIN READ
Prabowo Subianto: from military general to Indonesia's next president
Indonesia's former military commander and defence minister, Prabowo Subianto, has claimed victory in the country's presidential elections after unofficial polls suggested that he had secured an unassailable lead over his opponents.
