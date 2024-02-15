WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Not our fault': Humanitarians blame Israel, its allies for Gaza suffering
Humanitarians have warned that carrying out aid operations in the Palestinian enclave could soon be impossible.
'Not our fault': Humanitarians blame Israel, its allies for Gaza suffering
There have been growing international warnings after Israel vowed to push ahead with a major operation in southern Gaza's Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians remain trapped. / Photo: AA
February 15, 2024

Humanitarian chiefs said they had run out of words to describe the horrors unfolding in Gaza, stressing that states and especially Israel could not "offload" responsibility for the carnage onto aid workers.

"We are reaching the barriers of language and describing the humanitarian situation," ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told on Thursday a Geneva briefing for diplomats on events in Gaza.

The Red Cross chief told the diplomats their countries were responsible for ensuring the Geneva Conventions are upheld.

"It is not in your interest to offload (that) responsibility... onto humanitarian actors," she said.

"If the way operations are conducted today limit our operational space to a minimum... we will not be able to resolve the problem," she added.

"It doesn't make sense to criticise humanitarian actors for not doing more. You have to enable us to do more."

'Illusion of aid'

Christopher Lockyear, head of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders, agreed.

In the current situation, "when we are talking about humanitarian assistance, we're talking about an illusion of aid," he said.

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned the diplomats not to "look to the humanitarian community as a rescue brigade for the people compressed into that area" in southern Gaza.

"Conditions do not allow it," he said.

"It will not be our fault if people suffer," he insisted. "It will be the fault of those who decide to make this happen."

RelatedIsraeli troops raid Nasser Hospital in Gaza, endangering lives of patients

Planned Rafah offensive

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have been driven into Gaza's southernmost city by Israel's relentless military assault, seeking shelter in a sprawling makeshift encampment near the Egypt border.

Despite pressure from foreign governments and aid agencies not to invade, Israel insists it must push into Rafah and eliminate Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Griffiths rejected Israel's suggestion that people could move to safety before the onslaught.

"Evacuation to a safe place in Gaza is an illusion," he said.

"We must be entirely realistic," he said warning that the possibility that the military offensive will spark a panicked "spillover" into Egypt was a "nightmare... that is right before our eyes".

Israel launched its recent brutal war in Gaza on October 7 following Hamas's attack on Israeli towns near Gaza.

At least 28,663 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel's attacks, according Palestinian health officials in Gaza.

RelatedUN sees possible influx of Palestinians into Egypt if Israel attacks Rafah
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us