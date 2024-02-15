February 15, 2024
Is Orban Europe's disrupter?
For years, Hungary has been a thorn in the European Union’s side, regularly going against convention. With a war raging on European soil, co-operation is more important than ever. So, why doesn’t Hungarian President Viktor Orban tow the line? Guests: Andras Laszlo Former Adviser to the Fidesz party Paul Ingram Executive Director at British American Security Information Council Thomas Lorman Lecturer at the School of Slavonic and East European Studies
