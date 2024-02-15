TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Greek defence chiefs sign to join European Sky Shield Initiative
"Initiative is important step towards fulfilling NATO's requirements while ensuring interoperability, integration of allies," says Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler.
The document was signed at a ceremony hosted by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Brussels. / Photo: AA
February 15, 2024

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos Dendias have signed a letter of intent to join the European Sky Shield Initiative.

The document was signed at a ceremony hosted by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday in Brussels.

At the ceremony, Guler said: "This initiative, led by Germany, is an important step towards fulfilling NATO's requirements while ensuring the interoperability and integration of allies. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to this initiative with our wide range of national capabilities." 

"I would like to thank Germany for its coordinating role in this important initiative. We will be pleased to work with you in this initiative serving the collective defence understanding," he added.

The Turkish defence minister is in Brussels to attend the NATO defence ministers’ meeting.

The European Sky Shield initiative started with Germany in August 2022 and currently includes 17 countries. Its purpose is to better coordinate and, if necessary, pool ground-based air defence procurement projects.

SOURCE:AA
