Israeli forces storm Nasser Hospital, order evacuation

In Gaza, Israeli forces have raided Nasser Hospital, one of the biggest in Khan Younis forcing everyone inside to flee. At least two people have been killed, and dozens wounded. Thousands of displaced civilians had been sheltering in the facility. The Israeli military claims the hospital was being used by Hamas and it has intelligence that hostages were being held there. Hamas has denied the allegations. Simon McGregor-Wood has the details.