The White House has claimed that Russia has obtained a "troubling" emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause "physical destruction."

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday US intelligence officials have information that Russia has obtained the capability but that such a weapon is not currently operational.

US officials are analysing the information they have on the emerging technology and have consulted with allies and partners on the matter.

"First, this is not an active capability that's been deployed, and though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety," Kirby said. "We're not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth."

The White House confirmed its intelligence after a vague warning on Wednesday from the Republican head of the House Intelligence Committee, Ohio Rep.

Mike Turner, urged the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat.

Kirby said reviewing and declassifying aspects of the Russian capability was underway when Turner "regrettably" released his statement.

"We have been very careful and deliberate about what we decide to declassify, downgrade, and share with the public," he added.

Moscow's response

Russia has downplayed the US concern about the capability.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the claims about a new Russian military capability as a ruse intended to make the US Congress support aid for Ukraine.

"It's obvious that Washington is trying to force Congress to vote on the aid bill by hook or by crook," Peskov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

"Let's see what ruse the White House will use."

Kirby cliams the capability is space-based and would violate the international Outer Space Treaty, to which more than 130 countries have signed, including Russia.

He declined to comment on whether the weapon is nuclear-capable.

The treaty prohibits the deployment of "nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction" in orbit or "station weapons in outer space in any other manner."

The White House said it would look to engage the Russians directly on the concerns. Even as the White House sought to assure Americans, Kirby said it was a serious matter.

"I don't want to minimise the potential here for disruption," Kirby said.

The US has frequently downgraded and unveiled intelligence findings about Moscow's plans and operations over the course of its nearly two-year war with Ukraine.

Such efforts have been focused on highlighting plans for Russian misinformation operations or throwing attention on Moscow's difficulties in prosecuting its war against Ukraine as well as its coordination with Iran and North Korea to supply it with weaponry.

The row meanwhile came as President Vladimir Putin said he preferred the "predictable" US President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in November's US presidential election.