Türkiye criticises EU Parliament decision on Azerbaijani delegation
Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the PACE decision against Azerbaijan closes channels of cooperation and dialogue, which are crucial for regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
February 16, 2024

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed regret over the decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani National Delegation.

In a statement released on Friday, the ministry described the resolution as incompatible with democratic values and a hindrance to equal representation.

The ministry emphasised that this decision closes channels of cooperation and dialogue, which are crucial for regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

It called on PACE to rectify this mistake promptly and refocus its efforts on promoting peace in the region.

Türkiye's statement reflects its commitment to supporting Azerbaijan and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Azerbaijan has previously slammed allegations made a day earlier by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

In a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Baku accused Borrell of “whitewashing” and “turning a blind eye” to Armenia’s military provocation, saying the EU side is dismissive of the Azerbaijani serviceman injured due to an “unprovoked sniper attack.”

The cross-border fire came following five months of stability in the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the statement stressed, and said Baku’s response to the provocation was “totally adequate and of a local character.”

“These response measures have also prevented Armenia from further expanding its military escalation,” it added.

Armenian forces fire towards Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service said on Monday that one of its soldiers was injured due to shots fired by Armenian forces toward the country's southwestern Zangilan district. Baku on Tuesday said it carried out an operation in response, destroying the combat post from where its servicemen were fired upon. According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry, four of its servicemen were killed and one injured.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World
