WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden’s biggest Gaza gaffe
It’s been an embarrassing few weeks for Joe Biden. After being accused of having a poor memory he tried to defend himself at an emergency press conference, but ended up confusing the presidents of Egypt and Mexico. In contrast his great adversary Vladimir Putin, was showing off his stamina by giving a more than two hour interview to Tucker Carlson in Moscow. On Nexus this week we speak to political analysts Scottie Nell Hughes and Eric Ham about whether President Biden is fit to run for the White House again, and whether the Democrats could be preparing to replace him. And we ask geopolitical experts Dmitri Alperovitch and Marko Gasic what we learned from Putin’s controversial sit-down with Carlson.
Biden’s biggest Gaza gaffe / TRT World
February 16, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us