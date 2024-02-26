Palestine Talks | Professor Avi Shlaim says “anti-Semitism was an European, not Arab problem”

British-Israeli historian Professor Avi Shlaim was born in Iraq to Jewish parents in 1945, and moved to the newly established State of Israel as a 5-year-old. He speaks to TRT World about how Jews lived peacefully in the Arab and Muslim world before Zionism and the import of anti-Semitism from Europe. #AviShlaim #Palestine #Israel