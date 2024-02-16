Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have discussed Türkiye-EU relations and regional issues during a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting on Friday, the politicians also touched upon the Gaza issue, expressing concerns about internal disagreements within the EU hindering support for Palestinians and the absence of mechanisms against Israel.

Regarding the Syrian conflict, Fidan and Borrell highlighted the importance of the Syrian regime's involvement in the political process.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan also underlined that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other candidate countries when it comes to EU accession.

An official candidate for joining the bloc, Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005.

Fidan meets Moldovan counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan also met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, as part of his visit to Germany for the Security Conference.

During the meeting, Fidan highlighted Ankara’s support for Moldova's territorial integrity.

The two ministers explored prospects for future high-level visits and discussed Türkiye's contributions to Gagauzia.

Additionally, they delved into cooperation opportunities in economic relations, energy, education, and the defence industry.