TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, Gaza
Hakan Fidan underlines that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other EU candidate countries.
Turkish Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, Gaza
Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005. / Photo: AA Archive
February 16, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have discussed Türkiye-EU relations and regional issues during a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting on Friday, the politicians also touched upon the Gaza issue, expressing concerns about internal disagreements within the EU hindering support for Palestinians and the absence of mechanisms against Israel.

Regarding the Syrian conflict, Fidan and Borrell highlighted the importance of the Syrian regime's involvement in the political process.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan also underlined that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other candidate countries when it comes to EU accession.

An official candidate for joining the bloc, Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005.

RelatedEU needs to engage more with Türkiye, says foreign policy chief

Fidan meets Moldovan counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan also met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, as part of his visit to Germany for the Security Conference.

During the meeting, Fidan highlighted Ankara’s support for Moldova's territorial integrity.

The two ministers explored prospects for future high-level visits and discussed Türkiye's contributions to Gagauzia.

Additionally, they delved into cooperation opportunities in economic relations, energy, education, and the defence industry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us