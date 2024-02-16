How Will Russia Respond To the Construction of a Turkish Drone Factory in Ukraine?

Turkish defence company Baykar is about to reach new heights with its drones. After gaining success on multiple battlefields, Turkiye's top defence exporter announced it has started construction on a UAV factory near Kiev, where it will manufacture either its famed TB2 or TB3 drone models. The company's chief executive says 'nothing' could stop them, as they plan to finish construction in about a year and employ around 500 people. Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in 2022, both countries have targeted each other's defence factories, as part of a war that has left tens of thousands dead. Turkiye is one of the leading countries working to ensure a permanent ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev, having helped broker a UN deal to allow grain exports via the Black Sea. But Ankara has also continued to maintain close energy and defence ties with both countries. The deal to build the joint UAV production factory in Ukraine was signed before the war, and Baykar has maintained steady exports of drones throughout the conflict. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Manas Chawla CEO of London Politica Omer Ashour Professor at Doha Institute of Graduate Studies